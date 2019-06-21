Martin “Marty” Keith Moss, Jr. (6-19-2019)

Martin “Marty” Keith Moss, Jr., 51, Jefferson, entered into rest Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Mr. Moss was born in Elberton, the son of the late Martin Keith Moss Sr. and Martha Norman Moss. Mr. Moss was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church and was a super Georgia Bulldog Fan.
Survivors include two sisters, Courtney Wells and her husband Lee Allen Wells, Jefferson, and Sherri Moss, Jefferson; and nephew, Mason Allen Wells.
Celebration of life: Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the Ebenezer United Methodist Church with Pastor Brent Gilstrap officiating.
Gathering of family and friends: Saturday, June 22, 2019, immediately following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Marty Keith Moss Jr. to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at www.nami.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
