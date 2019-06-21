Pamela Joy Goldman (5-19-2019)

Pamela Joy Goldman, 61, Winder, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Pamela enjoyed gardening and flowers. She loved animals and helping others. She was a caregiver and worked as a banquet server.
Survivors include her brother James Terry Crowe and wife Ann, Winder; sister Jean Bentley and husband Davis, Winder; nieces and nephews; a great-nephew; a great-great-nephew; and special friend Dan Childers.
She is preceded in death by her parents James E. and Thelma Agnes Reynolds Crowe.
Memorial service: Saturday June 29, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Chris Scoggins will be officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 29, 2019, following the service with light refreshments until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga., 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
