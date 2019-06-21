Bridges: Hoping the new XFL will have a successful rebirth

We will continue to have spring football in 2020 although it will be with one league rather than an expected two.
The sudden folding of the Alliance of American Football league earlier this year means there will not be a competition for viewers (and players and coaches) next spring. Instead Vince McMahon’s relaunched XFL will stand alone.
Personally, I’m hoping the XFL will be successful. One would think it would have to be better than the first time around. While the original XFL actually completed one season there was little surprise that it was going away after that initial campaign.
The original version of the XFL was little more than a gimmick fest with football as a backdrop. It’s fine to try and offer something different than the National Football League but what McMahon did in 2001 truly had no chance of succeeding.
The nicknames on the back of players’ jerseys, the way the game’s opening possession was determined, the announcers and especially the silly skits involving cheerleaders turned out to be proof that true football fans did not care for such nonsense.
Like any venture, McMahon is too smart of a businessman not to have learned from his failed football league from almost two decades ago. At least one hopes so.
The television deal for the new XFL is said to be one which will help give the league a chance of surviving. The AAF had its games on television but the XFL deal is said to be better.
Of course the biggest thing will be talent on the field and how intriguing the games are. Similar to the AAF this past spring, the new XFL has lined up some solid head coaches and coaching staffs.
One of the biggest surprises was probably the hiring of former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops by the Dallas franchise. Stoops probably could have had most any college job he wanted but instead chose to go with the relaunch of the XFL. In some ways I think that says a lot.
Stoops has hired Hal Mumme, creator of the Air Raid offensive attack, as his offensive coordinator.
Another interesting coaching hire came when June Jones was selected to lead the new Houston franchise. This will be Jones’ third time coaching a professional football team in Houston. Previously he coached for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League and the old Houston Oilers of the NFL.
Fans in Georgia remember Jones as both a player, assistant coach and head coach for the Atlanta Falcons. When Jones was offensive coordinator for the Falcons from 1991-1993 his quarterback was Chris Miller. In recent days Jones has hired Miller to be his offensive coordinator for the Houston XFL franchise.
Former Atlanta Falcon assistant and head coach Jerry Glanville is set to be the defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay XFL team. Mike Riley, who was the head coach of San Antonio in the AAF, will be the offensive coordinator for head coach Jim Zorn’s Seattle XFL team. Riley has also been a head coach both in college and the NFL.
Of course it will be player talent which ultimately determines how long the new XFL will last. Ratings will also be the lifeblood of the league. New professional football leagues traditionally start off with high viewer interest but that has waned in proceeding weeks.
Probably the biggest reason I hope the XFL makes it in this new attempt is that I am a football fan and having football games to watch for weeks out of the year is always welcome. If the relaunch of the XFL works then it will be a positive for the fans as well as giving more players a chance to compete while earning a paycheck.
One good thing the new XFL is going to require is that all players stand for the National Anthem. This is something the NFL has continued to fumble.
