Michael Lee "Durden" Hopkins (6-18-2019)

Michael Lee "Durden" Hopkins, 70, formerly of Jefferson and Winder, died June 18, 2019.
Mike was born in Columbus. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp., and was a Vietnam veteran. He loved to travel, and always had a smile for everyone he met.
He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Short (and husband Keith); two grandsons, Taylor and Trevor McCullough; one great-granddaughter, Alexa McCullough; four brothers, Paul Hopkins, David Hopkins, Jeff "Butch" Hopkins, and Hoyt Whitmore; sister, Sheila Harvey; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life: Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at A Call to Salvation in Jefferson. Pastor Arlene Smith will be officiating.
