Michael Lee "Durden" Hopkins (6-18-2019)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, June 21. 2019
Michael Lee "Durden" Hopkins, 70, formerly of Jefferson and Winder, died June 18, 2019.

Mike was born in Columbus. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp., and was a Vietnam veteran. He loved to travel, and always had a smile for everyone he met.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle Short (and husband Keith); two grandsons, Taylor and Trevor McCullough; one great-granddaughter, Alexa McCullough; four brothers, Paul Hopkins, David Hopkins, Jeff "Butch" Hopkins, and Hoyt Whitmore; sister, Sheila Harvey; and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life: Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. at A Call to Salvation in Jefferson. Pastor Arlene Smith will be officiating.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.