Hearings deferred on Hwy. 53 project

Hearings on a large development off Hwy. 53 in Braselton have been deferred.
The annexation and rezoning request from Stolz Partners, LLC, for 77 acres off Hwy. 53 at Braselton Pkwy. was deferred until August. It was initially set to be heard at the Braselton Planning Commission's June 24 meeting.
Developers plan 240 multi-family residential units on 32.5 acres; six commercial outparcels on a little under 10 acres; nearly 500,000 sq. ft. of warehouse/distribution space on a little over 35 acres.
HECE REQUEST
Planners will still hear a request from HECE, LLC, to change the master plan for a previously-approved planned unit development on 230 acres near the Publix on Hwy. 211.
Developers want to construct 460 single-family homes, 202,250 sq. ft. of retail/commercial building space and other commercial outparcels.
A mix of townhomes and single-family detached units are proposed, totaling 2.6 units per acre.
It was initially reported that the Braselton Town Council would hold a second public hearing on the HECE request at its July 3 meeting, but that has been changed to August 8.
