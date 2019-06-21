Ordinance amendment to allow taprooms in Jefferson

Taprooms now have the green light in Jefferson.
The city council approved an ordinance amendment Monday allowing the sale and on-site consumption of beer and wine in taprooms.
The decision will allow Jefferson resident Mike Martin to move forward with plans to open Revival Hall Taproom at 16 South Public Square in Jefferson. Martin had previously been denied an alcohol license by city staff for failing to meet the requirements of a restaurant, which are allowed to serve alcohol under the city’s ordinances.
The city staff’s denial, and Martin’s subsequent appeal, prompted the council to add language to its ordinances to address taprooms specifically.
The amendment defines a taproom as an establishment that offers beer and wine, but not fortified wine. It also mandates that 30 percent of revenue come from food prepared on site or pre-packaged food.
See the full story in the June 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
