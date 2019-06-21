Commerce sets $29.3 million 2020 budget

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Friday, June 21. 2019
The Commerce City Council unanimously passed its fiscal year 2020 budget of $29.3 million Monday night.

If the city’s revenue estimates are correct it will have about $1 million left at the end of June 2020. The city’s budget shows $30.3 million in revenue.

Tax rates are not expected to increase for FY2020. The budget estimates the city will receive about $200,000 more in local taxes than was estimated for FY2019 – $6.039 million to $5.834 million.

See the full story in the June 19 issue of The Jackson Herald.
