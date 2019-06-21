'Red shirts' cheer apartment plan denial

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Friday, June 21. 2019
A rowdy, but mostly good-natured crowd from West Jackson made it clear Monday night that they don't want high-density housing in their community.

The crowd of around 160 people wearing red shirts packed the meeting room of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to oppose a proposed zoning map amendment for 43 acres on Hwy. 124 near the intersection of Hwy. 60. The proposed amendment would have been the first step toward rezoning the property to allow a complex of rental apartments.

The BOC voted to deny the map amendment, but only after some confusion at the end of the lengthy meeting.

See the full story in the June 21 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.