'Red shirts' cheer apartment plan denial

A rowdy, but mostly good-natured crowd from West Jackson made it clear Monday night that they don't want high-density housing in their community.
The crowd of around 160 people wearing red shirts packed the meeting room of the Jackson County Board of Commissioners to oppose a proposed zoning map amendment for 43 acres on Hwy. 124 near the intersection of Hwy. 60. The proposed amendment would have been the first step toward rezoning the property to allow a complex of rental apartments.
The BOC voted to deny the map amendment, but only after some confusion at the end of the lengthy meeting.
See the full story in the June 21 issue of The Braselton News.
