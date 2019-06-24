Sarah Brock Adams (6-22-2019)

PENDERGRASS - Sarah Brock Adams, 72, Pendergrass, entered into rest Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Mrs. Adams was born in Winder, a daughter of the late John C. and Hattie Patton Brock, was a homemaker and a member of Arcade Community Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Adams is preceded by six brothers, two sisters and her husband, Jerry Lynn Adams.
Survivors include a son, Timothy “Willie” Wilson and his wife Karen, Jefferson; daughter, Lisa Baxter and her husband Terry, Pendergrass; brother, Grant Brock, Commerce; two grandchildren, Terry “Scoot” Baxter and Nicholas “Wormdog” Baxter; and one great-grandchild, Hank Baxter, also survives.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Palmer Pace and David Maddox officiating with burial to follow in Howington Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Todd Brock, Roger Brock, Aubrey Gary, Thomas Gary, Darrell Brock and Nelson Brock.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 24, 2019, from 5- 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
