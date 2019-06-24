ILA - Scott Alan Bradberry, 55, Ila, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Born in Chicago, he was a son of the late Albert Bradberry and Barbara Edmondson Bradberry. Mr. Bradberry enjoyed hunting, fishing and goat farming. Most importantly, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Bradberry.
Survivors include his wife, Laurie Bradberry; four children, Ramona, Karie, Jason and Chris; one sister, Sherry; two half-brothers, Shannon and Shem; and five grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 24, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
Scott Alan Bradberry (6-20-2019)
