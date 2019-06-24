JEFFERSON - James “Jim” Louis Thomason, 91, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Mr. Thomason was born in Lexington, Ken., a son of the late Paul Griffeth Thomason and the late Mary Cornell Lee Thomason. Mr. Thomason enjoyed a 30 year career as an accountant with the U.S. Government at Robins Air Force Base and was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corp, a member of the VFW, a Rotarian, a member of the Perry Country Club and a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Thomason is preceded by two sisters, Arnetta and Diana, and a brother Bobby.
Survivors include his loving wife of 70 years, Nancy Legere Thomason, Jefferson; five daughters, Barbara Susan Mortensen and her husband Kerry, Jefferson, Elizabeth Ann Schotta and her husband Steve, Florida, Kathryn Louise Cleveland, Griffin, Janet Lee Thomason, Jacksonville, Fla., and Nancy Jill Thomason Gilchrist and her husband Rodney, Trussville, Ala.; one son, James Frederick Thomason, St. Petersburg, Fla.; a sister Linda Covington, Georgetown, Ken.; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to his family, there were three things that Mr. Thomason loved in life; babies, dogs and golf.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with military honors. In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Thomason will be cremated after the service and his remains will be interred in the Georgia National Military Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: At the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
James “Jim” Louis Thomason (6-20-19)
