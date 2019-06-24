ALTO - Bernice Stephens Armour, 96, Alto, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Mrs. Armour was born on June 5, 1923, in Anderson, S.C., to the late Lando Berry and Sallie Edmonds Stephens. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Archie Elder Armour; sisters, Grace Carter and Mae Heimberger; brothers, Ralph Stephens, Jack Stephens and Edgar Stephens. Mrs. Armour was a member of BC Grant Baptist Church. She was a retired employee of Mt. Vernon Mills with 19 years of service and was formerly employed with Milliken at New Holland. Mrs. Armour loved baking cakes, and enjoyed having a vegetable garden. She also loved cats and gospel music.
Survivors include her brother, Junior Stephens, Lula; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral service: Sunday, June 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. at BC Grant Baptist Church with the Revs. Daniel Parker and Terry Rice officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
Arrangements are in the care of Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Blvd., Baldwin, Ga., 30511.
Bernice Stephens Armour (6-20-2019)
