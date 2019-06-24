HOSCHTON - Robbie Ann Mauldin, 75, Hoschton, passed away on Tuesday, June 11,2019.
Mrs. Mauldin was the daughter of the late Bill and Ann Johnson Watkins. Mrs. Mauldin was a postal carrier for the United States Post Office, wrote for The Jackson Herald, and was a devoted member of the Center United Methodist Church in Hoschton. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Mauldin was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Mauldin, and her brother, Mike Watkins.
Survivors include her sons, Greg Mauldin and his wife Joy, Hoschton, and Jeff Mauldin and his wife Brenda, Braselton; grandchildren: Brittany Buffington and her husband Marty, Jefferson, Paige Dolby and her husband Marcus, Winder, Austin Mauldin, Hoschton, Alex Mauldin, Ft. Campbell, Ken., and Spencer Mauldin, Hoschton; great-grandchildren: Axle, Abel and Ace Buffington, Jefferson, Walker Queen, Katrina Dolby and Lane Dolby, Winder; and sister Jean Beck and husband Larry, Hoschton.
Funeral service: Friday, June 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Bobby Lamb and Blane Spence officiating. The burial followed in the Barrow Memorial Gardens with Kelly Davis, Marcus Dolby, Christopher Phillips, Joe Cwik, Michael Metcalf, Eric Spivey and Phil McDaniel honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Mrs. Mauldin’s family asks that any donations or gifts be given in her memory to Twiddy’s Little Pantry at 1710 S. Broad St., Commerce, Ga., 30529. Mrs. Mauldin loved to help others, and we want to make sure her legacy continues. This is a grass roots effort to help provide food and personal hygiene items to those in need. Monetary donations are accepted, as well as non-perishable foods and hygiene items.
Robbie Ann Mauldin (6-11-2019)
