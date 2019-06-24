Jimmy Russell Mooney, 81, Winder, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence with his family by his side.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Allen and Assistant Pastor Mike Mooney officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Familytol receive friends: Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Mooney was born July 19, 1937, in Athens, to the late Dewitt Mooney and Inez Waltrip. He was formerly employed at Atlanta Gas and Light. Mr. Mooney was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Joann Mooney, Winder; children, Debra Mooney, North Carolina, Mike and Amanda Mooney, Winder, Joyce Farmer, Winder, and Donna and Reggie, Winder; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeraldine Barton and Norma Jean Coverale.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two siblings, Nita Gillespie and Donald Mooney.
Jimmy Russell Mooney (6-24-2019)
