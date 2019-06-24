Albert Donald Shackelford (6-21-2019)

ATHENS - Albert Donald Shackelford, 81, Athens, died on June 21, 2019.
The son of the late James Steve Shackelford and Edna Lois Waters, he grew up in the Princeton community of Clarke County, attended Princeton Elementary School and University of Georgia High School (Class of '55) where he played on the basketball team. He was a member of Athens YMCA and a Boy Scout. He graduated from the University of Georgia with a BS and MS degree in Agricultural Engineering. He joined the Georgia National Guard and trained six months at Fort Jackson, S.C., followed by six years of reserve duty in the U.S. Army.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, James Edward Shackelford (Louise), Dublin.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lois Stovall Shackelford; a son, Al Shackelford Jr., Athens; a daughter Susan Shackelford Dawes (David), Los Angeles, Calif.; a granddaughter, Zoe Julia Dawes; a brother, David Lamar Shackelford (Kay), Las Vegas, Nev.; beloved cousins; nieces; and nephews.
He worked several years for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service planning, designing, and building flood control dams in Georgia. He transferred to the USDA Agricultural Research Service and moved into the Russell Research Center when it opened in Athens where his work concentrated on finding ways to improve poultry processing and handling and minimize salmonella and other pathogens in poultry handling. The cage system to transport chickens from the house to the processing plant that he and his research group developed was a significant improvement over the smaller chicken coops and led to a great savings to the industry and to the American people.
Don enjoyed boating, fishing, camping, traveling, playing golf, woodworking, gardening, beekeeping and following UGA Bulldog sports. He was a kind-hearted and generous man. He was a lifelong member of Princeton United Methodist Church serving in many capacities. He was instrumental in developing the Green Acres neighborhood pool. He joined the Athens Evening Club of Optimist International serving as local president for several years and as a lieutenant governor for several terms.
Funeral service: Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Princeton UMC with the Rev. Gary Lawrence officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Princeton UMC, 2390 S. Lumpkin St., Athens, Ga., 30606, princetonumcathensga.org; Interfaith Hospitality Network of Athens, P.O. Box 581, Athens, Ga.,30603, ihnathens.org; or Oconee River Land Trust, 675 Pulaski St, Suite 2300, Athens, Ga., 30601, oconeeriverlandtrust.org; or a charity of your choice.
