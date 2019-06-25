Barry Dean Lord (6-23-2019)

Tuesday, June 25. 2019
PENDERGRASS – Barry Dean Lord, 60, Pendergrass, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Barry was born on August 26,1958, and was the son of the late Worth “Pug” Lord and Margie Boone Barrett. In addition to his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Waters, step-father Curtis Barrett and step-mother Margie Lord.

Survivors include his daughters, Brandy Allen, Jefferson, Telina Richardson (Chad), Pendergrass, Hannah Doby (Shane), Locust Grove, Brittnay Holder (Brian), Winterville, and Destiny Lord (Kenny Holder), Winterville; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother Brad Lord, Athens; sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Jerry Wright, Hoschton.

Memorial service: Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Pittman Cemetery in Nicholson.
Old Website

