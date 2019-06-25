Luther Eugene Hansford(6-24-2019)

ROYSTON - Luther Eugene Hansford, 67, Royston, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Hansford was born on March 9, 1952, in Fulton County, son of the late Sybil Worthey and Lewis Eugene Hansford. He was the brother of the late Melvin Hansford.
Mr. Hansford was a great, kind and gentle man. He was known as Gene Gene the dancing machine. He always had a garden and loved canning.
Survivors include his loving companion beloved Marcia Millsap, Royston; sisters and brothers-in-law, Diane and Jim Chambers, Tennessee, and Ann and Steve Lambrent and nephew, Wade Lambrent, Arcade; uncles and aunts, Herman Eugene and Sherry Crowe, Winder, and Dan and Cheryl Crowe, Winder, GA.
In lieu of flowers, you can send contributions/donations in celebration of life for “Gene” to Broken Spoke Saloon, 4195 Hwy. 17, Canon, Ga., 30520.
