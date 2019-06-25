Thursday afternoon, before a doctor’s appointment, Madison County High School graduate Olivia Montgomery receives a phone call from her now former high school head coach Ken Morgan.
Morgan presents her an offer. Play one last time with the Red Raiders. Montgomery accepts the offer and spends the evening playing in an intersquad scrimmage alongside former teammates. It’s at that phone call where her first summer as a high school graduate diverges from that of most other grads.
There’s no extravagant vacation. College is in the future, but not yet on the horizon. This summer for Montgomery is all about softball. The sport she’s played since she was four years old, growing up in the front yard with a father who very seldom missed a chance to watch his daughter play and a mother who would turn cheerleader come game time.
For the first time in those 14 years, she’ll play without her parents in the stands. On July 14, she heads to Santiago, capital of the Dominican Republic to join a group of girls from around the United States for an organization called Americas Team.
For the rest of the story, see the June 20 edition of the Madison County Journal
PLAYER FEATURE: Family first, softball second
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry