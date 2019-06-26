A proposed mixed-use development on Hwy. 211 in Braselton cleared the first zoning hurdle Monday night, but the results weren’t what developers were asking for.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved amending an existing planned unit development (PUD) master plan for HECE, LLC for 229 acres to allow for a mix of commercial and residential development. The property had previously been designated for a large commercial shopping center only.
But with its approval, the planning board increased the minimum residential lot size, lot width and home square footages sizes from what the developers had asked for.
The request will now go to the Braselton Town Council for final action.
In an unusual move at Monday night’s hearing, the Barrow County School System raised objections to the project as it was presented to the planning commission. School systems seldom openly inject themselves into zoning discussions at county or city government meetings.
For the full story, see the June 26th issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton mixed-use project gets go-ahead
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry