A proposal to build 53 single-family houses and about 100 townhomes at the intersection of Hwy. 441 and Old Carnesville Rd. was denied Monday by the Commerce Planning Commission.
The commission voted to recommend denying the proposal, which would require annexing the property into the city and rezoning the property.
The Commerce City Council will make the final decision on the annexation and re-zoning at its July 15 meeting.
The developers, Springer-Jones, had asked that the 48.73-acre tract be annexed and rezoned to R-4. Carl Jones, one of the developers, said the units would be 1,200 to 1,800 square feet. He said all of the townhome units would be for sale and that the developers would create a homeowners’ association with covenants.
For the full story, see the June 26th issue of The Jackson Herald.
Housing development rejected on Hwy. 441
