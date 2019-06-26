Football: Bulldoggs’ pass offense, defense improving through 7-on-7 work

The Winder-Barrow High School football team has been putting work in every week this summer on its passing offense and defense, and last week, the Bulldoggs got a chance to measure their progress against opposing offenses and defenses.
The Bulldoggs participated in a 7-on-7 matchup for three hours at Prince Avenue Christian School in Bogart on Thursday and then spent a few more hours Friday competing in a 7-on-7 tournament at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta.
“I think (7-on-7 work) is really important,” said Winder-Barrow coach Ed Dudley, whose team will host Prince Avenue Christian on July 15 and will continue with its weekly 7-on-7 practices leading up to the GHSA’s mandated acclimation week in late July and the start of official team practice Aug. 1.
“It’s a great opportunity to see a ton of offensive sets and defensive looks you just wouldn’t get otherwise. It’s hard to simulate another team, so it’s really good to get to go up against some other guys.”
The Bulldoggs stumbled in the back half of 2018, losing their final six contests, finishing 2-8 and missing the state playoffs for the first time since 2013. Dudley is hoping for better results in year two, and that starts with improving the production of an offense that averaged just 15.6 points a game last fall.
Winder-Barrow returns its starting quarterback in senior Jhaydon Sullivan, who showed steady improvement throughout his first year at the helm and finished with 1,228 yards through the air with 10 touchdowns against eight interceptions.
Sullivan threw three touchdown passes in a spring scrimmage against Jackson County last month and is looking to keep the momentum going.
“I’ve been really pleased with Jhaydon and his progress,” Dudley said. “He’s one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks around this area, and it’s going to be important that we expand his role in the running game.”
Sullivan’s abilities don’t stop on the offensive side of the ball. He was getting some time Thursday at strong safety and will be used situationally in that role, Dudley said.
“You’re seeing that more around the state, where teams try to get their best guys on the field as much as they can,” Dudley said. “We two-platooned throughout the spring, but some of these guys are just really good players. So the goal is to have them play on one side and have a situational role on the other so we can make sure they’re ready to go if we need them. I just love Jhaydon’s attitude and willingness to play anywhere we put him.”
See more in the June 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
