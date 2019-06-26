The Town of Homer and the Homer Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting the annual Fireworks Display on Thursday, July 4.
The event will be held at Banks County High School, located just south of Homer on State Route 164. Show time will be at approximately 9:30 p.m.
“As always, we ask that people please respect the school property and clean up their area,” organizers state. “Thanks from the Town of Homer and the Homer Volunteer Fire Department.”
Fireworks set July 4 in Homer
