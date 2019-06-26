BOC approves county budget for FY2020

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners last Thursday officially approved the county’s $79.99 million budget for Fiscal Year 2020 with unanimous support as the total budget represents a 4.4-percent decrease from the $83.67 million FY2019 budget.
The vote was 6-0 with commissioner Joe Goodman absent.
Several commissioners thanked county manager Mike Renshaw and department heads for being able to stick to roughly the same spending amounts and for making the budget process an efficient one.
“There’s no perfect budget, but I’m really proud of this budget because I believe it addresses a lot of the overarching strategic priorities the board has set, including public safety, employee salaries and road work,” Renshaw said.
A couple of late, minor adjustments were made to the budget between the board’s June 13 public hearing and last week’s vote. Initially the county planned to pay for $159,000 for IT support services out of its General Fund, but Renshaw recommended the county spread $33,000 of that cost to the budgets of departments outside the General Fund, including fire, E-9-1-1, water and sewer, stormwater, and planning and community development. The county will also see a small impact — about $8,500 — from state-provided elected official salary increases that will become effective Jan. 1.
The county’s $39.5 million General Fund budget will represent a 0.21-percent increase over FY2019.
It includes a 2.4-percent cost-of-living pay increase for all employees except as well as pay “compression” adjustments for a total impact of roughly $784,000.
The budget includes 21 new positions, including 15 in the General Fund. The sheriff’s office will get five new deputies, while the roads and bridges department will get four, the district attorney’s office will get two and the stormwater department will get two.
