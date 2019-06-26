Braselton mixed-use project gets go-ahead

A proposed mixed-use development on Highway 211 in Braselton cleared the first zoning hurdle Monday night, but the results weren’t what developers were asking for.
The Braselton Planning Commission approved amending an existing planned unit development (PUD) master plan for HECE, LLC for 229 acres to allow for a mix of commercial and residential development. The property had previously been designated for a large commercial shopping center only.
But with its approval, the planning board increased the minimum residential lot size, lot width and home square footages sizes from what the developers had asked for.
The board set a minimum lot size of 6,000 sq. ft., minimum lot width at 60 ft., and minimum house sizes to 2,000 sq. ft. for a one-story house and 2,400 sq. ft. for a two-story house. The board also set a condition of no occupancy until July 2021.
Developers had been asking for smaller lot sizes and smaller homes on the property. Their plans called for 460 residential lots and 202,000 sq. ft. of commercial building space.
The request will now go to the Braselton Town Council for final action.
See more in the June 26 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
