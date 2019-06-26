Jackson County hires highly-successful coach to lead boys' basketball program

Baumgardner has 363 wins and one state championship
Jackson County has landed another coach with a championship résumé.
Pending school board approval, Ty Baumgardner will be the Panthers’ next boys’ basketball coach. Baumgardner has career record of 363-138 with one state championship.
He takes over for Chuck Butler, who recently resigned after six years on the job.
The hiring of Baumgardner comes six months after the hiring of four-time state championship coach Rich McWhorter as Jackson County’s football coach. Jackson County also landed a three-time state championship volleyball coach, Jeff White, in 2018.
Baumgardner comes to Jackson County from Westwood (S.C.) where he went 25-2 this past season.
He’s also coached at Waddell (N.C.) High School, Olympic (N.C.) High School and Collins Hill.
His 2013 Olympic High School team went 30-0, won the Class AAAA North Carolina state title and finished the season ranked No. 5 nationally. He was named the North Carolina Coach of the Year that season.
Baumgardner’s teams have won nine regular-season region titles and five region-tournament titles. He has amassed a 233-52 record over the past 10 years.
He’s also coached collegiately as an assistant at both Elon University and Emporia State University.
Baumgardner has coached 39 players who have signed college scholarships, including 17 at the Division-I level. Six of his former players are currently playing professional basketball.
