Donald Thomas Schier, 66, of Winder, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.
Celebration of Life: Saturday July 13, 2019 at 4 p.m. with a gathering following the service until 8 p.m. in the Braselton Event Center.
Mr. Schier was born on September 5, 1952 to the late William and Ruth Schier of Buffalo, N.Y. He was a business owner and owned Fisherman’s Catch for 34 years. He attended Florida International University and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1974. When relaxing he enjoyed NASCAR, slots, traveling, horseshoes and golf.
Mr. Schier is survived by his significant other, Marcella Gregory; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jenna Schier of Ball Ground; son, Michael Schier of Bethlehem; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Tripp Jernigan of Hoschton; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Andi Schier of Houston, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Deborah Schier of Hoschton, Georgia; grandsons, Lawson and Camden; granddaughter Abigail, who is due in October; nieces, Tricia, Julie, and Paulette; nephews, Brent, Brad, Nathan, and Corey.
In charge of arrangements: Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton.
Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Donald Thomas Schier (06-10-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry