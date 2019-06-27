Donald Thomas Schier (06-10-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Thursday, June 27. 2019
Donald Thomas Schier, 66, of Winder, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Celebration of Life: Saturday July 13, 2019 at 4 p.m. with a gathering following the service until 8 p.m. in the Braselton Event Center.

Mr. Schier was born on September 5, 1952 to the late William and Ruth Schier of Buffalo, N.Y. He was a business owner and owned Fisherman’s Catch for 34 years. He attended Florida International University and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1974. When relaxing he enjoyed NASCAR, slots, traveling, horseshoes and golf.

Mr. Schier is survived by his significant other, Marcella Gregory; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Jenna Schier of Ball Ground; son, Michael Schier of Bethlehem; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Tripp Jernigan of Hoschton; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Andi Schier of Houston, Texas; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Deborah Schier of Hoschton, Georgia; grandsons, Lawson and Camden; granddaughter Abigail, who is due in October; nieces, Tricia, Julie, and Paulette; nephews, Brent, Brad, Nathan, and Corey.

In charge of arrangements: Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton.

Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.