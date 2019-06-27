Maxcine Slyvia Reed Clark (06-27-19)

Thursday, June 27. 2019
Maxcine Slyvia Reed Clark, 72, of Homer, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, at her residence.

Mrs. Clark was born in Homer to the late, Ed and Cora Veal Reed. Mrs. Clark was a member of Damascus Baptist Church and a retired restaurant manager. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clark was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Clark.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her daughter, Lillie Moon of Royston; two grandchildren, Gracie Minyard and Isabella Moon; and sister, Shirley Morris of Gillsville.

Memorial service: Sunday, June 30, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mr. Jason Pritchett officiating.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 30, from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
