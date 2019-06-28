Janett Nicholson, 78, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at The Oaks-Scenic View in Baldwin.
Janett was born May 17, 1941, to the late Mr. Emmett and Kathryn (Wright) Jarrard in Towns County. Prior to Janet's declining health she attended and taught Sunday school classes. She was of the Baptist faith. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Janett was family-oriented. She was a devoted wife, mama and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, was a very good cook and loved to sew and crochet, often making clothing for her children and others. She was also skilled in needlepoint, with her canvas often being mistaken for a photograph. In her younger years she and Hugh enjoyed traveling; their adventures took them to Paris, Hawaii and Mexico. Janett was an avid reader, "Gone with the Wind" being her favorite. Janett also was thrilled to a grandmother and was very attached to her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Kathryn Jarrard; brothers, Aaron and Harrold Jarrard; and sister, Jewel McClure.
Janett leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Mr. Hugh Nicholson; sons and daughter’s-in-law, Brian and Tracy Nicholson of Jefferson, and Brent and Stephanie Nicholson of Homer; brothers, Roy and Monty Jarrard both of Kingsport, Tenn.; sister, Drenda Pierson, of Kingsport, Tenn.; grandchildren, Cayla and husband, Jonathan Thomas, Kelsey and husband, Kyle Walker Emily, Ellie and Erin Nicholson; great-grandchildren Annistyn Thomas and Romy Walker; sisters-in-law, Sue Johnson, Connie and husband Steve Marshall; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 12-2 p.m. at Banister Funeral Home.
Service: Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Banister Funeral Home with the Rev. Wade Lott officiating.
Interment will be in the Macedonia Cemetery.
In charge of arrangements: Banister Funeral Home of Hiawassee.
Janett Nicholson (06-18-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry