BOC approves SPLOST allocations

Madison County voters will hit the polls Nov. 5 to determine whether to continue a one-cent sales tax to fund county improvements. And county commissioners voted Monday on how an estimated $13.2 million in revenues will be divided over the next six years.
The six municipalities in the county will divide $1.5 million based on their populations. Meanwhile, the board received over $19.5 million in funding requests for the remaining $11.7 million in expected revenue.
Commissioners noted that some worthwhile projects had to be left unfunded since there is nearly $8 million more requested than anticipated.
“I think this is a good plan given the money we had to work with,” said commissioner Brian Kirk.
Here’s a breakdown on how that money will be divided if the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is renewed by voters:
•Firefighting, $1,455,000
•Sheriff, $885,000
•Recreation, $365,000
•E911, $905,000
•EMS, $715,000
•IDA, $1,620,000
•Old Courthouse, $50,000
•Roads, $5,455,000
•Coroner, $60,000
•Facilities acquisition and renovation, $190,000
The board agreed in principle to provide some funding assistance to the City of Danielsville for help upgrading the city sewer system, which has a pond in need of attention. No specific figure was officially approved. One commissioner mentioned $150,000. Another mentioned $200,000. But the group agreed that the sewer system, which serves the county school system and the county government, is not just a city issue, but a county one, too.
The board included no funds for the transfer station, the extension office, the elections office or a property purchase from a local realtor who sought $700,000 for land for a potential county park. Some of the needs in the SPLOST requests will instead be handled through the county’s regular budget.
In other business Monday, the board voted to approve a bid from Mary Douglas for cleaning services at the county government complex. The board renewed a contract to help fund the Northern Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s Office. And the group agreed to purchase a $25,000 Dodge Durango demo to replace a wrecked sheriff’s patrol car. The purchase will be made with insurance funds, along with $6,790 from SPLOST.
BOC approves SPLOST allocations
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry