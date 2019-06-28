BOC approves SPLOST allocations

Madison County voters will hit the polls Nov. 5 to determine whether to continue a one-cent sales tax to fund county improvements. And county commissioners voted Monday on how an estimated $13.2 million in revenues will be divided over the next six years.

The six municipalities in the county will divide $1.5 million based on their populations. Meanwhile, the board received over $19.5 million in funding requests for the remaining $11.7 million in expected revenue.

Commissioners noted that some worthwhile projects had to be left unfunded since there is nearly $8 million more requested than anticipated.

“I think this is a good plan given the money we had to work with,” said commissioner Brian Kirk.

Here’s a breakdown on how that money will be divided if the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is renewed by voters:


•Firefighting, $1,455,000

•Sheriff, $885,000

•Recreation, $365,000

•E911, $905,000

•EMS, $715,000

•IDA, $1,620,000

•Old Courthouse, $50,000

•Roads, $5,455,000

•Coroner, $60,000

•Facilities acquisition and renovation, $190,000

The board agreed in principle to provide some funding assistance to the City of Danielsville for help upgrading the city sewer system, which has a pond in need of attention. No specific figure was officially approved. One commissioner mentioned $150,000. Another mentioned $200,000. But the group agreed that the sewer system, which serves the county school system and the county government, is not just a city issue, but a county one, too.

The board included no funds for the transfer station, the extension office, the elections office or a property purchase from a local realtor who sought $700,000 for land for a potential county park. Some of the needs in the SPLOST requests will instead be handled through the county’s regular budget.

In other business Monday, the board voted to approve a bid from Mary Douglas for cleaning services at the county government complex. The board renewed a contract to help fund the Northern Judicial Circuit’s Public Defender’s Office. And the group agreed to purchase a $25,000 Dodge Durango demo to replace a wrecked sheriff’s patrol car. The purchase will be made with insurance funds, along with $6,790 from SPLOST.
