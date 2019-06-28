Projected county revenues up in 2020

Madison County commissioners are nearing the end of their 2020 budget discussions, with projected revenues getting a big bump over this past year’s figures.
Anticipated county government revenues are $18.2 million next year without any increase to the county’s tax rates. The gains come from an increase in the county’s tax digest (overall property value). One mill last year was worth $689,700 this past year, but one mill this year will generate $764,447, a 10.8 percent increase in value.
Tax commissioner Lamar Dalton provided commissioners with numbers showing the impact of the new Georgia Renewable Power (GRP) plant on county revenues. The plant will generate $1,663,613 in property tax revenue this year, with 53 percent of that money going to the schools, 46 percent to the county government and one percent to the industrial authority. The county government’s cut of GRP taxes is $765,263. This puts Madison County commissioners in a position they haven’t seen in years — expected revenues exceeding requested expenses. The BOC has operated for some time now without any cash reserve. The state government suggests commissioners keep at least 15 percent of their operating in cash reserves. A surplus in revenues could establish a cash reserve once again.
County commissioners wrapped up their meetings with department heads and constitutionally elected officers last week. Total requested expenses are $17,814,280, up from $16,786,789 total expenses in the 2019 budget, an increase of just over six percent.
The commissioners appear set to approve a three-percent cost-of-living increase for county employees, but the board has a number of decisions to make about specific salary increase requests. Individual salary increases have not been approved, and the commissioners will consider salary requests when they meet again at 3 p.m., July 9, at the county government complex.
The commissioners heard from Tracy Dean, board of elections chairman, at their budget meeting (see related story). They also heard from Sheriff Michael Moore and chief deputy Jeffrey Vaughn, as well as 9-1-1 director Brenan Baird. Moore and Vaughn asked the commissioners to consider boosting pay in the sheriff’s office, noting that the department can’t compete with surrounding counties and ends up being a training ground for officers, who move on to higher-paying jobs elsewhere.
“We’re the training ground for certifications and then they’ll leave,” said Vaughn.
Public safety is the county’s biggest expense each year. The sheriff’s office, which received over 18,000 calls over the past year, has the most employees and biggest budget of all departments, with a $2,477,072 requested in 2020, up from $2,391,256 budgeted in 2019. The jail is close behind with $2,238,578 requested next year, up from $2,123,528 budgeted for this year.
Baird talked to the BOC about two issues that he said can’t be ignored. He said the 9-1-1 office is on Windows 7 and that Microsoft won’t support the software after Jan. 14, 2020.
“We have to have an operating system on a supported platform,” he told the board, adding that the county should be able to upgrade to Windows 2016 for less than $8,000. “We can’t continue to operate without it.”
Baird said the county’s analog radio system is in terrible shape, with about 60-to-70-percent functionality, meaning that calls to firemen and emergency personnel may not be picked up on their radios. He said an upgrade to a digital radio system is needed. He asked the BOC to look at options funding the upgrades.
“It’s at point where we have no choice but to address it,” said Baird.
