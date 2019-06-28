Deputy responds to knife incident

A Madison County deputy was recently dispatched to a home on Hwy. 72 regarding a dispute between sisters in which one of the females had a knife. The father had gotten the knife away from his daughter before officers arrived.
The father said the incident occurred while he was at work.
The victim said she was babysitting another girl when her younger sister got mad because she let that child have a tablet.
She said they then got into an argument over the tablet and her younger sister became physical with her; punching her and getting “in her face.” She then allegedly grabbed a knife and began slashing at her with it.
The victims said she ran away from her sister but that the sister threw the knife at her and it missed her, hitting the wall instead.
The girl was taken to the Madison County Jail and later transported to a youth detention center in Washington GA.
Other incidents investigated by the sheriff’s office include:
•A woman in Northridge Court in Danielsville said she had applied for a job via a job website and was contacted by a person by email who offered her a job as an office assistant for a real estate company.
He reportedly told her that as her “first task,” he wanted her to go out and buy clothes for kids (as a charitable act) and he would send her money for the clothing.
On June 20, the woman said she received three money orders, each written for $1,000. The money orders came from a Los Angeles, CA address.
The money orders are believed to be counterfeit and part of a scam, the reported officer noted. The money orders were taken and placed into evidence.
•A man in Diamond Hill Mobile Home Park on Hwy. 29 South reported that he got out of jail and discovered that someone had entered his home and stolen “everything he owns.” His girlfriend, who also lives at the home, said she had to go with the man’s aunt to the hospital on June 19 and didn’t return until 2 a.m. on June 20. She said she discovered the front door had been tampered with and his belongings were missing. She said she did not call 9-1-1 at that time because she was unsure what to do.
The victim named two suspects due to the fact that one of them has been on Facebook “bragging about having his dog.”
•Sgt. Jason Gaddy was dispatched to Brush Creek Road regarding “a shooting.” Dispatch reported that two neighbors had been fighting over a property line around a pond and one of them allegedly fired two shots in the direction of the other one. No one had been hit with any bullets and no one was being reported as injured, according to the report. Gaddy determined there was not enough evidence to file reckless conduct charges.
•A 71-year old man was bitten on his hand by a black snake last week. According to an E-911 report, the man’s hand was swollen from the bite but he refused EMS transport to a hospital.
•A Danielsville man’s red Ford truck ran off the roadway on Hwy. 106 South about 2 a.m. June 22. Though the man had facial injuries, according to the E-911 report, he refused transport to a hospital. The Georgia State Patrol was called to investigate the accident.
