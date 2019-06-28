County commissioners to meet Monday

Madison County commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, in the county government complex.
Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on rezone matters, special use permits, etc. (Linda Fortson and Lamar Hughston)
•Dennis Moon is representing his mother, Reba Moon. She is requesting to rezone five acres of her 8.06-acre property from A-1 to R-R to subdivide into two parcels and to rezone the remaining three acres from A-1 to A-2 to combine with adjoining property. The property is located at the corner of Hwy. 72 and 172 on Map 71 Parcel 78 in District 5.
•Oscar and Maria Echeverria are requesting to rezone their 8.09-acre property from A-2 to R-R to give two acres to each of their two children. The property is located on Highway 98 West on Map 39 Parcel 117 in District 4.
•John Ingram is representing his grandfather Elson Ingram. He is requesting to rezone two acres of his 28-acre property from A-1 to R-R for a home site for his grandson. The property is located on Reggie Ingram Road on Map 2 Parcel 32-01 in District 1.
•Kiersten Lurer with Verizon Wireless is representing Florence and Jimmy Hattaway. They are requesting a conditional use permit for a cell tower on their 6.14 acre property. The property is located at the corner of Highway 29 North and Wildcat Bridge Road on Map 66 Parcel 1-01 in District 2.
•Wayne and Beth Holloway are requesting to rezone approximately two acres with an existing house on their 11.48-acre property from A-1 to R-R for resale. The property is located on Holloway Road on Map 50 Parcel 46 in District 4.
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss SPLOST 2020 intergovernmental agreement
•Consider $10 per hour for senior center activity director and kitchen manager
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
