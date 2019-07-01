BOC, rec board meet with Little League to discuss the future

A roomful of adults all agreed on one thing in the county commissioners’ meeting room June 20 — let’s focus on the children and have baseball and softball played in the best way possible at the county recreation department.
But exactly what form that will take moving forward remains to be seen.
Questions remain: Will Madison County Little League continue with a board of directors? Will it eliminate the board of directors and come under the management of the county recreation department? Will the county hire someone to oversee Little League? What sort of plan will Little League develop to address concerns of parents who aren’t happy with the program?
There were no firm answers to those questions during a nearly two-hour gathering in the county commissioners’ meeting Thursday night, but there was a lot of discussion and an agreement that more talk is needed this year prior to the county commissioners’ potential renewal of its “facilities use agreement” with Little League for use of recreation department facilities. The county recreation board sat at the commissioners’ meeting table, while several commissioners sat on the front two rows in the audience. Also on hand were a number of Little League board members and parents.
Little League officials opened by expressing that they felt blindsided by a recent headline in The Madison County Journal about the possible “end of Little League.” That article was about the county commissioners’ recent discussion of potentially ending the long-time “facilities use agreement” with Little League. But Little League officials said they weren’t clear on what the problems were. They said the Little League board hasn’t been approached about problems.
“We can’t fix what we don’t know is broken,” said Susan Lee of Madison County Little League.
Lee and other officials and parents wanted to see exactly what the problems are.
Commissioner Brian Kirk said he has had at least five different emails that express problems with Little League. He said there are complaints of favoritism, how things are conducted, how teams are put together, the umpiring at games. He said the commissioners have no real recourse on such matters, except to consider the facilities use agreement with Little League. He said the common theme of problems has been the management of the program. And he said he wants to see Little League come up with a proposal on how it will deal with problems.
Commissioner Tripp Strickland said he has been approached with numerous complaints about Little League. He said the commissioners can’t turn a blind eye to problems.
The Little League numbers are way below what they used to be, but that is not just true in Madison County. Travel ball has taken a huge bite out of Little League participation numbers across the country, with many parents opting to have their kids play a more rigorous schedule. Lee said some counties have travel ball players come back to play on Little League teams, but that’s not happening in Madison County. And the county’s all star teams are being outmatched by competition from other counties.
Some travel ball coaches allow their players to participate in Little League. Some don’t. Maintaining arm strength and health is an issue for some coaches, who opt not to allow their players to participate in Little League. Recreation officials say getting coaches to change their mind and allow their players to play Little League is outside of their control and that getting those players back into the program is probably a lost cause. The focus must be on improving the experience for all of the kids who don’t play travel ball.
Cristin Thurman has a son in Little League and she has also coached for the program. She spoke in support of Little League and read an impassioned letter Thursday about what the program means for some of the kids. She said she recognizes a need for the league’s leadership and organizational skills to improve, but she said she wanted to discuss what Little League is doing right and why it’s a vital organization. She spoke of what an eye-opening experience coaching has been for her.
“Looking at these kids, you saw smiles and what appeared to be ‘normal kids,’” she wrote. “What I found was that these kids faced problems well beyond my imagination. I was coaching children who had PTSD from watching their mom be beaten by their father and their father now serving a life sentence. I had another child who just reunited with his father after his father was released from prison and they are now trying to build a family again. Another child who is suffering severe anxiety — often crying and beating himself up over the small stuff. A child whose parents are divorced and he’s struggling to know where he belongs. I saw stress over the Milestone testing and so on.”
She said the outlet these kids find in baseball is important and inspiring.
“What I saw was a need for these kids to have an outlet — a place to leave the mess they are carrying at the dugout door and to step into a place and feel safe and secure,” wrote Thurman.
Commissioner Lee Allen said he doesn’t feel like anyone wants to do away with that outlet at all. The issue is finding a way to make the experience as beneficial as possible for all involved. He said the gathering was a good start. He said a lot of the angst over Little League stemmed from an email to a parent from one Little League board member, who Allen said has agreed to resign. Allen said the issue was a springboard for the county to address the overall state of youth baseball and softball.
One parent said he was dismayed that his 12-year-old son was forced to play in a league with 16-year-olds. He said that should never happen. The age groupings are a source of contention for some parents, particularly when there are situations of kids playing against each other at clearly different stages developmentally, a problem that arises when participation numbers are down.
Susan Lee said the local Little League is following the rules of Little League International and that breaking those rules requires a waiver from Little League. The parent asked why the local organization must seek approval from outside. Why not just make a decision locally without notifying the larger organization? He was told this could affect the county’s ability to participate in all stars against other Little League teams from surrounding counties.
Commissioner Derek Doster asked if there’s any flexibility in Little League rules. He said he felt like Little League International presented a “take it or leave it” attitude regarding the rules.
“To an extent,” replied Lee, who reiterated that the local league must file for waivers for anything that doesn’t follow the rules. “…Once we sign a contract, we follow Little League rules.”
Doster said that he feels there must be some give and take and that expectations have changed.
There were no decisions made on the future of Little League Thursday. There was some talk of having a county employee hired to oversee Little League. The county recreation department staff has been whittled down in recent years. And the county commissioners tentatively agreed Friday morning to allocate $32,000 in the next year’s budget for a new recreation position.
Meanwhile, Little League was asked to have a plan to present to the county by the end of September. Commissioners and the recreation board want to see a plan prior to taking action on renewal of a facilities use agreement with Little League. A new Little League board will be voted into office that month. And current Little League board members were urged to make it clear to any future members that a plan is expected to be presented to the county by the first of October.
