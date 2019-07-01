Chamber seeks to fill executive director’s position

Madison County has gone 15 months without a director for its Chamber of Commerce. That could change soon, with three government groups potentially sharing the cost of funding an executive director position.
Members of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors met with the county industrial authority and the county commissioners last week to discuss the need for someone to lead the Chamber. They also plan to meet with the county school board.
Chamber board member Cindy Jones talked to local leaders last week about the efforts of the volunteer Chamber board to keep the organization afloat after the long-time head of the organization was let go from his role with the industrial authority and the Chamber last year. IDA members and commissioners were given a packet with information about Chamber finances, group accomplishments and goals and projections for the future.
Jones said having a front person to promote the county is crucial in luring quality business. She noted that she travels across Georgia for ag events and that the Chamber is always prominent. She said not having a full-time executive director to tout Madison County’s qualities puts the county at a disadvantage to other counties that do have someone dedicated to showcasing their communities.
“Across the state, the Chamber leads the way and we’re missing that right now,” she said.
Jones said Madison County is one of Georgia’s top ag counties.
“But where are the supporting ag industries?” she asked.
Jones said Madison County could have industries supporting the ag community and boosting the local tax base. But she said that’s lacking.
“We’re in a critical moment in planning for the future of Madison County,” said Jones, noting the county’s residential growth.
Jones and the Chamber board requested that the IDA consider allocating $45,000 to cover the salary of an executive director’s position.
Chamber board members say they want an executive director who will work with passion to support existing Madison County businesses and welcome new businesses to the county, an effort that they say will help grow the tax base and improve the county.
“To accomplish this objective, we are seeking financial support in the amount of $45,000 to provide a salary that will attract a qualified applicant who will work with the Chamber board and other leaders in our county,” stated the written proposal to local leaders.
There was no resistance expressed to the notion of having a Chamber director. Industrial authority members agreed that the objectives are worthwhile and that growing the tax base and supporting existing businesses are shared goals. They asked Chamber leaders if $45,000 would be enough to draw a quality applicant. Jones said she felt it would be, though the salary may mean someone young may want to fill the role. The Chamber members say they don’t have a specific person in mind for the role and that they would welcome input from the IDA and others who fund the position in getting the right person in the job.
IDA members said they didn’t feel funding the position should fall solely on the shoulders of the industrial authority, since all of Madison County will benefit from a successful Chamber. They asked if the Chamber could seek funding support from the county commissioners and school board. And Chamber members agreed to do that. County school superintendent Michael Williams was at the IDA meeting and told the authority that the school board would be open to discussing the potential shared expense.
IDA member Josh Chandler said he would support funding a portion of the position. He also said he wants some accountability in the role, with perhaps a three-year agreement, giving the Chamber director some time to bring business to the county, but not leaving the position free from change if needed.
“I feel like before it was open ended,” said Chandler.
Jones agreed that the position requires some performance expectations. The new director will need to be aggressive and work to deliver on the business end.
“We don’t want or expect it to be open ended and funded in perpetuity; that’s not what we’re asking,” she said.
The IDA agreed in principle to fund a portion of the position. They talked about potentially tagging $25,000 for the role. But no vote was taken on the matter.
Jones and the Chamber members talked with the IDA Wednesday night, then showed up before commissioners Friday morning at their day-long budget work session to give the same proposal.
Commissioners seemed open to the idea, though they didn’t take a vote. They didn’t offer a dollar figure directly to the Chamber Friday, but late in the day they discussed allocating $15,000 to the role. Last year, the board of commissioners budgeted for a grant writer’s position, but that role was never filled. They expressed a desire to see the Chamber director take on some grant writing duties.
