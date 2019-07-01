'Honoring our roots' the theme of this year's Colbert Fourth of July

The City of Colbert will hold its 50th July 4 parade Thursday morning at 9 a.m., but the town’s roots reach back much farther than the annual patriotic event.
In the late 1800s, Colbert was first known as Five Forks. That name was because of five roads that came together in the middle of town. In 1891, the railroad came through town. Mail was delivered by Pony Express, and a one-room school was established that housed around 90 students.
In 1909, the town’s name was changed to Colbert in honor of Fletcher Colbert. The main farm productions were cotton, poultry, corn and flour mills, livery stables, and several stores. The town had two hotels and a movie theatre. The movie theatre was located on the corner of Fourth Street and Fourth Avenue, in a building which is now privately owned. One of the Colbert hotels is located on Meadow Street and now is a private residence. There are a number of churches located within the City of Colbert, making it known as a religious community.
July 4, 1969, Colbert held its first barbecue and a parade as a means of funding its beautification projects. In 1970, the Beautification Committee and Garden Club joined together and were called the Colbert Beautification Garden Club. The only surviving member of that first committee is Mr. John Waggoner, who served as Mayor of Colbert from 1969 – 2009 and was very instrumental in making Colbert what it is today. He now serves as city advisor and remains very active in city leadership along with Mayor Chris Peck. Out of that first committee the July 4th annual Independence Day Celebration was born. It was then called the July 4th Homecoming. Since that day, the Colbert Lion’s Club, Colbert Baptist Church, Colbert Fire Department, Colbert mayor, council members, staff, and a host of dedicated volunteers have planned and carried out this event every year for the past 50 years.
“These men and women have tirelessly given their time and talents to planning and coordinating each July 4th Celebration providing delicious BBQ, entertainment, vendors, and many activities, including one of the best parades ever held in the northeast Georgia area,” city leaders said.
This year the town celebrates Independence Day for the 50th consecutive year with the theme “Honoring Our Roots — Family, Farms, Friends,” with a focus on the area farmers and the agricultural communities. The parade begins at 9 a.m. with Rickey Smith as emcee. A farmer’s market will be available and all area gardeners and farmers are welcome to bring home-grown vegetables and/or fruits to sell. Vendors are always welcome to bring their goods. Commerative T-Shirts will be available sizes adult small – XL for $10 and XXL and 4XL for $12. Caps are $8; shirts and caps will be available at the welcome table, beside the Depot offices.
There will be activities for all ages including inflatables, pony rides, and train rides for the children. This year, a pie contest has been added. Flavors are blueberry, peach, apple or pecan. Bring your pie at noon, wrapped in clear wrap, to the designated area right of the stage at the large tree. The pies will be judged at 1 p.m. and announced at 2:00 from the stage. For more information, call city hall at 706-788-2311. There is no charge to enter your pie. Prizes will be awarded. The horseshoe tournament will not be held this year, but horseshoe pitching will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who would like to pitch at no charge. Entertainment will include Danny Anthony, New Vision, Country River Band, The Voltures, Brandon Sears Band, and The Human Trumpet.
“Join us for a fantastic year and a real Colbert Homecoming!” city leaders said.
'Honoring our roots' the theme of this year's Colbert Fourth of July
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry