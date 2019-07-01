Timothy Craig Thompson (6-29-2019)

JEFFERSON - Timothy Craig Thompson, 55, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Mr. Thompson was born in Marietta, Georgia, a son to Craig and Doloris Samples Thompson. Mr. Thompson was a member of the Lebanon Community Church, and was a Senior Advisor at Nissan of Athens. Tim enjoyed doing woodworking and made several things that he sold.
Survivors including his parents, are his wife, Marie Thompson, Jefferson; daughters, Amanda DeGrote and her husband Chris, Winder, Amber Garrett and her husband Kenny, Winder; son, Kevin Lietz, Ogden, Utah; step-daughters, Jamie Murray, Crestview, Fla., and Lynn Cassell, Maysville; step-son, Dane Cassell, Gainesville; sister, Katina Turpin and her husband Terry, Maysville; brothers, Lee Thompson and his wife Teri, Wickliffe, Ohio, and Chris Thompson, Maysville; four grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Jeff Looney and Tommy Brooks and Charles McWilliams officiating. The burial will follow in the Lebanon Community Church Cemetery with Chris DeGrote, Kenny Garrett, Madison Thompson, Lee Thompson, Randy Samples and Charles McWilliams honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Friday, July 5, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Dr., Suite C, Athens, Ga., 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
