James William “J.W.” Evans (6-29-2019)

COMMERCE - James William “J.W.” Evans, 78, Commerce, entered into rest Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Mr. Evans was born in Washington, the son of the late Lester B. and Zora Brady Evans, was of the Baptist faith and retired from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources at the Richard B. Russell State Park.
Survivors include three sisters, Nell Hutchins and her husband Larry, Jefferson, Kay Casper and her husband Paul, Winder, and Linda Stewart and her husband Cleveland, Interlachen, Fla.; nephews, Jason and Ric Stewart, Chris Eberhart, Kevin and Shane Casper; niece, Laura Dunson and her husband John; and several cousins. A special friend, Tracie Morrison Andrews, also survives.
In accordance with the wishes of Mr. Evans, no service will be held.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
