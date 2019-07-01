Joyce Elizabeth Tolbert Standridge (6-28-2019)

Monday, July 1. 2019
COMMERCE - Joyce Elizabeth Tolbert Standridge, 79, Commerce, died Friday, June 28, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Standridge was born in Commerce to the late Warren Claudis “Red” and Eva Elizabeth Phillips Tolbert. She was a member of Freedom Church of God and was retired from ABB. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Standridge was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Standridge; and children, Dean Standridge and Sherman Standridge.

Mrs. Standridge is survived by her sons, Rickey Standridge, Commerce, and Mickey Standridge, Pendergrass; daughter, Jackie Allen, Commerce; sister, Carol Tubbs, Commerce; brothers, Harold Tolbert, Newnan, Jimmy Tolbert and Bobby Tolbert, both of Commerce, and Warren Tolbert, Nicholson; ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service: Monday, July 1, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Freedom Church of God with the Rev. Tim Garrett, Don Nix and Tim Fleming officiating. Interment will follow in the Freedom Church of God Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
