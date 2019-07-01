Samuel Paul “Sammy” Seagraves (6-28-2019)

DANIELSVILLE - Samuel Paul “Sammy” Seagraves, 54, Danielsville, died Friday, June 28, 2019 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Seagraves was born in Athens to Faye Aaron Seagraves, Danielsville, and the late William Paul Seagraves. He was a member of Nicholson Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Seagraves is survived by his daughter, Samantha Seagraves, Ill.; sisters, Paula Rose, Deerfield Beach, Fla., Cricket Carithers, Nicholson, Vickie Davis and Wanda Sue Allen, both of Homer, and Lynn Anthony, Jefferson; brothers, Tony Seagraves, Commerce, and Justin Seagraves, Sylva, N.C.; and granddaughter, Kayelyn Ellenburg.
Funeral service: Monday, July 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Nicholson Baptist Church with the Rev. Vaughn Howington officiating. Interment will follow in Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 30, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
