Frank Weldon Duncan (6-29-2019)

COMER - Frank Weldon Duncan, Comer, peacefully met his Lord and Savior while at home on Saturday, June 29, 2019, and was made whole again.
He was born July 12, 1939, in Franklin County to the late Spurgeon and Ammie Duncan. He attended Franklin County schools and served his country in the United States Navy. Mr. Duncan provided for his family as a barber at Mr. Haircut #1, as a private landscaper and as a farmer until a brain aneurysm in 1987. He was devotedly cared for by the love of his life, Darlean Coile Duncan, until the end. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Comer, where he served as a deacon in years past. Frank loved to hunt, fish, go to auctions and “tinker” with all kinds of things in his shop. He was a hard worker and a devoted family man.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Duncan.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Rebecca Duncan, Comer; daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Blayne Pace, Danielsville; grandchildren, Diana Grafton, Bryanne Smith, Alicia Fields, Olivia Duncan, Logan Pace and Colton Pace; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Duncan, Athens, GA; and sister, Imogene Bass.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with the Revs. Charles Smith and Robby Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Comer.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 1, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
