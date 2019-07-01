Louise Carithers Maddox (6-29-2019)

COLBERT - Louise Carithers Maddox, 84, Colbert, passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Cleo and Kate Alline Carithers. She worked at Westclock General Times for 45 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Moons Grove Baptist Church and served in many roles there. She was the director of WMU for the Sarepta Associations for decades. Mrs. Maddox, after retirement, worked with International Friends at Beechhaven Baptist and spent a lot of time with her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sister, Peggy Carithers; and brother, Aldine Carithers.
Funeral service: Tuesday July 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Moons Grove Baptist Church with the Revs. Rick Standard and Dan Fuller officiating.
Family to receive friends: At the church on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 12 p.m. to service time. The interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include: husband of 64 years, Charles Herman Maddox; daughter, Kathy Hardman; grandchildren, Tasha (Olen) Nicholson and Brad (Sandi) Moon; great-grandchildren, Brady and Cheyenne Nicholson, Matti and Lainey Moon; siblings, Kenneth (Debbie), William (June), Ronnie (Dottie) Carithers, Sara Cook, and Dorothy Thornton; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Danny Chandler, Bill Chandler, David McElroy, Steve Carithers, Doug McWhorter and Cody Andrews.
The family would like to especially thank the nurses at St. Marys 4th floor and the hospice house for the excellent care given.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
