Charles Laverne Gailey (6-30-2019)

COMMERCE - Charles Laverne Gailey, 74, Commerce, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Chatuge Regional Hospital.
Mr. Gailey was born in Commerce to the late Frank T. and Ruby Langston Gailey. He was a member of Maysville Baptist Church and was retired from Nash Chevrolet.
Mr. Gailey is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Hunter Gailey, Commerce; daughters, Michele Svoboda, Statham, and Angela Gailey, Commerce; sister, Sara Jo Hill, Commerce; brother, Jerry Gailey, Commerce; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The Refuge at Maysville Baptist Church with the Rev. David Sharpton and Dr. Shane Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 4, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
