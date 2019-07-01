David Bohanan (6-30-2019)

David Bohanan passed peacefully Sunday, June 30, 2019.
David was preceded in death by his father William Lewis Bohanan, mother Alma Laverne (Hodges) Bohanan, and brother Gregory Dean Bohanan.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years Connie Martin Bohanan, and sons Josh Bohanan, Suwanee, and Jared Bohanan, Jefferson; brother and sister-in-law Bentley and Pam Bohanan; mother-in-law Sandra House Martin; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; aunts; uncles; cousins; and a host of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom he loved dearly.
David was born in Lawrenceville and was a 1980 graduate of Dacula High School and graduated from Georgia College in 1985 and received his masters from UGA. After college he was the sports editor for The Jackson Herald. He also worked as an administrator for Jackson County. Most recently David was Regional Design Manager for Universal Forest Products for almost 20 years.
David lived life to the fullest and was a role model to all who met him. He was a former deacon and Sunday School teacher at Galilee Christian Church and currently was a member of Jefferson First United Methodist Church. He coached youth baseball, basketball and football and was a positive role model for dozens of young men. David loved Braves baseball, fishing in the Flats in Florida, listening to music and entertaining friends on the patio.
David loved his family. He was very proud of his sons. He relished their every accomplishment.
Most of all David was loved. He was loved by his wife and sons and also by his extended family and friends. He had a great sense of humor. He was always willing to help with actions or words whenever needed. He will be missed.
Memorial service: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Jones and Josh Bohanan officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Cancer Foundation of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 49309, Athens, Ga., 30604 or at www.cancerfoundationofnega.org.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
David Bohanan (6-30-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry