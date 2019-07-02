Hearings on a request to allow townhomes and other residential units at Chateau Elan have again been deferred.
The Braselton Town Council deferred the hearing to Aug. 8.
Chateau Elan Resorts, LLC, is requesting a change to its master plan that would allow 115 townhomes and 16 detached single-family residences. It is also requesting a handful of variances.
The proposed project is planned on 48 acres, including a portion of the iconic winery’s vineyards and the Par 3 golf course.
Chateau townhomes deferred again
