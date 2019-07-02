Local citizens again packed the Hoschton City Council meeting Thursday following alleged racial comments by the town’s mayor and mayor pro tem.
Many of those citizens continued to press the two leaders to resign, while others were critical of the citizens’ attacks.
See the full story in the July 3 issue of The Braselton News.
Citizens split in Hoschton
