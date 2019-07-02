Some reported misinformation spread on a social media site led a number of people to attend last week's Jackson County Planning Commission meeting about a rezoning that had not been controversial in the past.
Around 25 citizens, some wearing red shirts, attended the meeting where JCDB Properties had two rezoning and two special use actions on the agenda for two small tracts of land on Hwy. 124 across from the Traditions of Braselton subdivision.
The planning board unanimously voted to recommend approval of the rezoning and special use permits. The final decision will be made next month by the Jackson County Board of Commissioners.
See the full story in the July 3 issue of The Braselton News.
55+ project gets approval to add two small tracts
