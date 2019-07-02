A vote on a massive Braselton area project has again been delayed.
Developers of the Reveille project, a proposed master planned development on 508-acres in South Hall, again requested the item be tabled. The Hall County Board of Commissioners will now consider the item at its July 25 meeting at 6 p.m.
Reveille is requesting condition changes to the master planned development proposed on 508 acres at 5445 and 5601 Old Winder Hwy. (Hwy. 211). That land was previously rezoned by Hall County for the Atlanta Riverwalk, a massive development that would have been built around a “Riverwalk” water feature.
Developers are proposing 482,400 sq. ft. of retail; nearly 1,970 residential units; 8.4 acres of outparcels; and 175 hotel units (in one hotel). The expected build-out is 6-8 years.
Over 150 acres of green space is proposed, along with a 50-acre lake and other outdoor amenities, including walking trails and pocket parks.
Developers have also agreed to construct a noise barrier on the Road Atlanta property, which is estimated to cost $800,000-$1 million.
Reveille delayed to July 25
