Continued work to resurface 17 miles of Hwy. 124 will force lane closures overnight this week between Hwy. 211 and Josh Pirkle Rd. Lane closures will occur between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead as this work will continue until Wednesday, July 3, at noon when holiday lane closure restrictions are in place and will start again after restrictions are lifted on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Nighttime lane closures planned on Hwy. 124
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry