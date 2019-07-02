Homer again discusses golf course roads

The Homer City Council spent much of its time in a work session Tuesday reiterating that developers of the Chimney Oaks subdivision must bring its roads up to state standards before the city accepts them as the responsibility of the city.
The council and developers have been arguing over the roads, publicly and privately, for several weeks.
The city council will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
Council members have consistently said the roads must meet Department of Transportation standards before they become public streets. A few weeks ago, Brad Day, representing the developers, asked that the golf course property, about 330 acres, be “de-annexed” from the city.
Publicly, Day did not specifically say the reason was the city’s refusal to accept the roads, but he argued that the city should accept them.
Mayor Doug Cheek told Day at one meeting, “we have no intention of doing that (de-annexing).” Council members Cliff Hill and James Dumas backed Cheek’s view.
Following a private meeting among Cheek, Dumas, Day and county commissioners David Puckett and Charles Turk, Cheek and Day brushed off questions about the “de-annexation” and it was not on the June council agenda.
Cheek suggested county representatives said they would not be receptive to accept the roads as public responsibility unless they meet state standards. Day said only “I think we introduced the concept (of de-annexing).”
Willard Ausburn, Homer’s public works director, told the council Tuesday the new roads in the golf course subdivision also are not up to DOT standards. Ausburn and Dumas agreed the engineers for the developers should have records of compaction tests every couple of hundred feet on the roads.
Ausburn said roads that do not meet DOT standards “would have to be took up and redone.”
“They’ve (developers) been told that numerous times,” council member Jerry Payne said about meeting state road standards before the city would accept the streets.
The council first discussed the main road into the golf course and the housing development. The developers now are building houses farther into the property and have another entrance off Scales Creek Rd. Three roads into the subdivision have entrances off Scales Creek Rd.
The council also discussed the city’s ordinances, and specifically its subdivision ordinance, and new employees for the public works department.
Referenda for the sales of beer, wine and liquor-by-the-drink at the golf course were discussed. None of the three members present objected to the notion of referenda to be held in conjunction with the March 2020 presidential primary election.
Computers for the city and the FY2020 budget also were topics for the meeting.
