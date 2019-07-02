Jannie Lee Couch Stonecypher (6-30-2019)

ATHENS - Jannie Lee Couch Stonecypher, 88, Athens, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the home of her daughters.
Born October 13, 1930, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late James Melvin Jerome Couch and Dora Lee Huff Couch. She retired from Westclox, as a quality inspector, after 45 years of service. She was a member of Canvas Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband John Bobby Stonecypher; and brothers: Hampton Couch and Weyman Couch.
She is survived by her daughters: Cynthia Lee Stonecypher and C.J. Jablonski; and God-granddaughters: Jessica Woodrow and Jennifer Jablonski.
Graveside service: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Townsend and John Vercherin officiating.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
